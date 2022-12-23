Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.

This weekend they'll face off against the Seattle Seahawks. Before the game kicks off, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, had a Christmas wish.

The former Miss Kansas winner wants the team to win another Super Bowl.

Check it out.

Kansas City enters as the heavy favorite, despite the Seahawks playing solid football.

Can the Chiefs get the win and keep pace for the No. 1 seed in the AFC?