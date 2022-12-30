Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt enjoys the sidelines at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are well on their way to yet another playoff run and potentially another Super Bowl.

Kansas City is tied for the best record in the AFC, but sits behind the Buffalo Bills for the No. 1 seed after Buffalo beat Kansas City earlier in the year. The Chiefs face off against the Denver Broncos this weekend, a game that the Chiefs should win.

With Kansas City in great position, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is spending some time relaxing on the beach.

The former Miss Kansas winner isn't too concerned with her team's playoff chances right now and is making use of her time elsewhere.

"I am the captain now," she said in the post.

Will Kansas City defeat the Denver Broncos this weekend and keep pace in the AFC?