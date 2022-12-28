Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt enjoys the sidelines at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are cruising to yet another playoff appearance after clinching the AFC West.

Kansas City is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the conference, but the Bills have the upper hand for the No. 1 seed. The Chiefs, though, will host a playoff game in just a few weeks - unless Buffalo stumbles.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs dominated the Seattle Seahawks en route to a 24-10 win. After the game, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, appeared to be very relaxed on the beach.

The former Miss Kansas winner knows her team is in good position for the playoffs.

Check it out.

Next up for the Chiefs is a battle against the reeling Denver Broncos who just fired their head coach.

Can Kansas City lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC?