Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has become a social media superstar this season.

Gracie Hunt is a mainstay at Chiefs games and rarely misses a chance to see her team compete. With her team in a bye this week, though, she decided to take a little vacation.

She took a quick flight to Aspen, Colorado for a little ski trip. It wasn't what she was doing on the slopes that caught social media's attention today, though.

"Please point me towards the hot tub," she said while decked out in a swimsuit - in the snow.

She can enjoy this weekend's slate of NFL games without worrying about her beloved Chiefs, who earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Next weekend, however, she'll be back in Kansas City to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put their season on the line.