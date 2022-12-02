Look: NFL Owner's Daughter's Outfit Going Viral Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, the daughter of an NFL owner has been making headlines on social media with her content from the World Cup.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has been in Qatar for the past few days for the World Cup. The former Miss Kansas winner captured the soccer world's attention after the USA's match against England.

Although she's busy cheering on the United States, she hasn't forgotten about her team back home. In a post to Instagram, Hunt made her feelings about the Chiefs clear.

She was decked in out a Chiefs outfit, made by the clothing company Erin Andrews started.

Check it out.

Hunt won't be cheering on the United States from Qatar tomorrow morning during the team's game against the Netherlands. However, she'll likely be cheering from home.