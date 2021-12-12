Look: NFL Player Calls Out Patrick Mahomes For Unfollowing Him

Will Compton made his return to the National Football League this week.

The veteran linebacker, who’s been hosting a podcast for Barstool Sports, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Tennessee and Washington linebacker will spend the rest of the season with the AFC West franchise.

While Compton has earned an NFL contract, he apparently lost a pretty big Twitter follower in the process.

The veteran NFL linebacker called out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for unfollowing him on Twitter after the Raiders signing.

“Not surprised Patrick Mahomes doesn’t follow me anymore after joining the Raiders. Sad,” he tweeted.

Not surprised @PatrickMahomes doesn’t follow me anymore after joining the Raiders. Sad — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 11, 2021

Hey, all is fair in the AFC West. If you’re going to play for a Chiefs rival, you can’t expect Mahomes to still follow you on Twitter.

The Raiders are set to play at the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.