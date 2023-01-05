Look: NFL Player Picked Up Dinner Bill At Cincinnati Hospital

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

It's been a trying time for the family of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. But one player tried to make things a little better for everyone involved.

According to Rick Sosa, Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (a former teammate of Hamlin) picked up the tab for dinner at UC Medical for Hamlin’s family, members of the Bills staff and doctors and nurses at the ICU unit.

Fans reacted to Phillips' viral gesture on Wednesday.

"Great idea," a user said. "Awesome."

"I noticed he'd get up off the bench and hug the offensive player whenever they scored," a fan pointed out. 'What. A. Teammate."

"Fun fact: Horrible Harry = a damn treasure," another tweeted.

"Harrison Phillips has quickly risen up the ranks as favorite Vikings. He was a great interview at Toys 4 Tots and seems to also be an amazing dude. Hope he sticks around," tweeted Bally Sports North's Ryan Williamson.

"Love this," commented FOX's Jay Glazer.

Great stuff.