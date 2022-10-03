Look: NFL Player Storms Out Of Press Conference After Question

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon knows that his fumbling issues aren't going away and he's not happy about it.

The Denver Broncos running back was asked by a reporter about how frustrating it is to put in all that extra work only for the fumbles to keep happening and he couldn't even answer the question. He ended up walking out of his press conference because he was too upset.

So far, Gordon has put the ball on the ground four times in four games. That's not good enough and it's led many fans and media members to question how much longer he'll be in a Bronco uniform.

He may have to be a Bronco for at least a few more weeks since fellow running back Javonte Williams got banged up during Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

He's feared to have suffered a serious knee injury after he got carted off the field early in the second half.

The Broncos will have to hope that Gordon fixes his ball security issues ASAP since he's going to get the bulk of the carries going forward.