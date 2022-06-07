Look: NFL Player Threatens To Sue The Madden Franchise

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Over the weekend, official game play for the Madden 23 video game was published to social media.

In the game play, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb could be seen going against Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey. From the looks of things, Humphrey was getting the worst of it.

Chubb stiff-armed the Ravens defensive back and kept on rolling. The footage quickly went viral on social media, with just about everyone tagging Humphrey in the post.

The Ravens star eventually saw the clip and threatened legal action.

"Smh Take me out the game right now before I sue," he said to Madden.

Humphrey is obviously being sarcastic with his message, which helped his comment go viral. It's been like over over 82,000 accounts on Twitter and shared another 7,000 times.

To be honest, though, Nick Chubb does have a history of making NFL defensive backs look bad. He'll have a chance to do the same to Humphrey - twice - during the 2022 season.