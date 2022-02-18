Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is planning an NFL comeback for the 2022 season.

The Arizona Cardinals have released Butler from the reserved/retired list as he’ll likely have plenty of suitors during the offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news on NFL Now.

“Malcolm Butler is planning a comeback,” Rapoport said. “We got an inkling of this when he appeared on the transaction wire when the Cardinals released him from the reserve/retired list. I talked to a source close to him today who confirmed that Malcolm Butler, who arrived in Arizona, struggled in training camp and then stepped away from personal reasons, wants to be back. We’ll see where he ends up but I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler just yet.”

Butler caught the game-sealing interception against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 when they infamously didn’t run the ball from the one-yard line.

Quarterback Russell Wilson tried to fit a pass to Ricardo Lockette to win the game but Butler read it perfectly. He picked it off to clinch the Super Bowl for New England as Seattle was vying to go back-to-back.

Butler then spent the next few seasons with the Patriots before playing with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20.

His best season came in 2020 when he finished with 100 total tackles (86 solo), plus four interceptions.