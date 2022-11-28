Look: NFL Player's Comment On Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the world on Sunday by upsetting the Baltimore Ravens, rising to 4-7 on the season and already surpassing their total wins from last year's nightmare campaign.

For one Jaguars player though, the win put into perspective the difference between last year's head coach Urban Meyer and new head coach Doug Pederson.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard seemed to rip Meyer while praising Pederson. He said that he was happy for quarterback Trevor Lawrence since he had to deal with Meyer last season.

"I'm so happy for Trevor because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year..." Wingard said. "I would die for Doug Pederson, I swear. I love the guy."

Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville was one of the worst for any coach in NFL history. He went 2-11 at the helm before being fired as a result of a slew of controversies that occurred while he was with the team.

Failing to win games was bad enough, but between the lack of accountability, issues in the locker room and the now-infamous video from a Cincinnati bar, he became one of the rare head coaches to lose his job without even finishing a single year.

The Jaguars seemingly righted the ship when they hired Doug Pederson to replace him, but the wins are still struggling to come.

Perhaps yesterday's win over Baltimore was a sign that they've turned the corner.