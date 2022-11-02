Look: NFL Quarterback Had 'Subtle Jab' For Media Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a self-proclaimed "subtle jab" at members of the NFL media on Wednesday.

Tua took a lot of heat earlier this year for his perceived lack of deep-pass ability. Several video clips of the Dolphins QB under throwing balls in practice went viral on social media during the preseason.

Through six regular-season games played, Tua leads the NFL with 9.0 yards per pass attempt.

"I think I've grown a lot with the deep balls, huh.... That was probably a subtle jab but it was a jab," he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

In the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions this past weekend, Tua completed 29 of his 36 pass attempts for 382 yards and three touchdowns. These stats eclipse his season average with 10.61 yards per pass attempt.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both performing at a high level, Tua should have no problem continuing his deep-ball action as the season progresses.