Look: NFL Quarterback Helped Rescue Family After Helicopter Made Emergency Water Landing

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The term "hero" is used a little more liberally than it often needs to, but the term definitely applies to one NFL quarterback after his recent actions.

According to FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert recently helped rescue four people who were forced to make an emergency helicopter landing in the waters on the outskirts of Davis Islands.

Per the report, the helicopter was forced to land on the water about 200 yards from the shore. The pilot and three passengers were able to avoid sinking with the helicopter but were too far away from the shore to swim.

Fortunately, Gabbert and others happened to be riding jet skis in the area and helped aid the four of them in getting back to shore. Hunter Hupp, one of the passengers, said that after helping them back onto solid ground, Gabbert hung out with them for a while and hugged it out before departing.

Via FOX Sports:

"They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice," Hupp said. "We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a huge and 'Thank you so much.' They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family."

The wider NFL world is praising Gabbert for his good Samaritan act:

"Wow! Way to go Blaine!" one user replied.

"Dude should win Walter Payton (Man of the Year)," wrote another.

"Mizzou made. Well done Blaine!" a third wrote.

Blaine Gabbert might go into more details if he speaks to the media today. But what an incredible story it already is.