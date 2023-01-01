Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it.

Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was continuing to struggle moving the ball. So as he came off the field, the boos starting raining down on him at FedEx Field.

The Commanders lost that game 24-10, failing to find the endzone in the entire second half. Wentz finished the game 16 of 28 for 143 yards and three interceptions.

Now at 7-8-1 on the season, the Commanders need a lot of help in order to get back into the playoffs. But we could be seeing the end of the short-lived Carson Wentz era in Washington.

At the time of the trade this past offseason, the move seemed right. The Washington Commanders had young talent and Carson Wentz had played relatively well for most of his 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

It took an injury after a 2-4 start for the Commanders to give the reins over to Taylor Heinicke, and Heinicke quickly became a fan favorite as he helped put the team in playoff position.

Wentz got his job back in the middle of last week's loss to the Chargers and looked solid enough. But it's just not enough to lift them into the playoffs right now.

Will this be Wentz's only season in Washington?