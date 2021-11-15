Look: NFL Quarterback’s ‘Business Decision’ Is Going Viral

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made quite the business decision on Sunday evening.

You hear it all the time from NFL fans and coaches and players across the league: when the offense turns the ball over, the quarterback should just run off the field.

Sure, the quarterback could attempt to make a tackle or get in a defender’s way, but it’s almost never worth it. Why risk a season-ending injury for one play in one game?

That appears to be Bridgewater’s mindset against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening.

Teddy Bridgewater made a business decision pic.twitter.com/FSm1DJZuJ9 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 14, 2021

Sure, Bridgewater could’ve thrown his body at the Eagles defender, but he’d be risking an injury in the process.

Would Broncos fans rather have Bridgewater make that play and get injured, or have him avoid it all together?

We’re guessing it’s the latter.

It’s been a tough day overall for the Broncos, though.

Philadelphia is leading Denver, 27-13, on Sunday afternoon.