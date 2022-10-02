Look: NFL RedZone's Comment On Aaron Judge Goes Viral

DETROIT - SEPTEMBER 19: Fans cheer in front of a NFL RedZone sign during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 19, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. The Eagles defeated the Lions 35-32. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Hanson had a legendary comment on New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge during NFL RedZone.

Hanson made a joke about how no pitchers will pitch around Judge during the show.

"No pitcher is pitching around Aaron Judge in our double-box," Hanson said.

This is in direct reference to ESPN interrupting its college football coverage on Saturday with Judge's at-bats as he chases history. If Judge hits one more home run, he'll have the all-time American League home run record.

It made a lot of fans upset as they were trying to watch the Kentucky-Ole Miss game on Saturday afternoon.

NFL RedZone will continue to go in-between football games as it usually does each Sunday during the NFL season.

If any fan wants to watch Judge try to hit his 62nd homer, they can watch it online or on a different channel.