Look: NFL Referees Apparently Lied To Stadium Crowd

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Early in Saturday night's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, fans at Highmark Stadium launched snowballs down onto the field — sometimes in the direction of players and referees.

In response to this potential safety concern, officials came over the stadium speakers with a warning for fans.

The referee team threatened to give the Bills a 15-yard penalty if the snowball throwing continued to be an issue.

“We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo," referee Bill Vinovich said over the speakers.

The broadcast team was confused by this announcement as the NFL does not have any rules regarding penalties for fan action.

According to Bills tight end Dawson Knox, the officials lied and made this announcement to calm the crowd down.

“Apparently, they told Coach McDermott or someone, 'Hey we can’t actually enforce that, we just have to say that for them to stop.' It was a just say it, to get them to calm down,'" Knox said, per Buffalo News Sports.

The snowball throwing subsided after this announcement, but the natural snow flurries picked up later in the game.

The Bills ultimately claimed a 32-29 win and clinched an AFC East title.