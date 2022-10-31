Look: NFL Referees Made Giant Mistake On Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers got screwed on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized after taking his helmet off after scoring a touchdown at the end of regulation. The touchdown stood, but the extra point had to be backed up another 15 yards.

It set kicker Eddy Pineiro up for a 48-yard kick but he ended up missing it, which sent the game to overtime.

NBC analyst Tony Dungy saw the penalty and took to Twitter to see if it was a legit call. He then confirmed that according to Terry McAulay, it shouldn't have been a penalty because Moore wasn't on the field when he took his helmet off.

It then got worse for the Panthers when Pineiro missed a 32-yard kick in overtime which would've given them the win.

The Falcons then got the ball back and hit a field goal to snatch the victory.

Moore will likely be more careful if he's in this situation in a future game.