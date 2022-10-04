Look: NFL Refs Appeared To Botch Important Call On Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The referee team working Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings seemed to make a crucial penalty-call error.

On Tuesday, New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan pointed out an incorrect ineligible man downfield penalty called on the Saints during the first half of Sunday's contest in London.

Minnesota's first touchdown of the game came under the same set of circumstances, but no flag was called.

"The refs appeared to have botched the call on the Saints' opening drive vs MIN. Cesar Ruiz was ruled an ineligible man downfield on a screen to Mark Ingram, but Ingram caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage, making Ruiz legal. Same scenario on MIN's 1st TD & refs let it go," Duncan wrote on Twitter.

The penalty discrepancy was noticeably large at the end of this Week 4 contest. The Saints collected 10 penalty flags for 102 yards. The Vikings amassed just five for 35 yards.

The Vikings ultimately claimed a narrow 28-25 victory. The Saints had a chance to send the game to overtime with a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired, but kicker Will Lutz missed the opportunity in heartbreaking double-doink fashion.

With this win, Minnesota moved to 3-1 on the year. New Orleans is now 1-3.