Look: NFL Refs Missed 12th Player Running Onto Field

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Yesterday's Seahawks-Raiders game was a high-octane thrill ride that featured 74 points scored and over 900 yards of offense. But it also featured a rather interesting moment that the referees missed.

Early in the game, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs. But in a moment that most people appeared to miss, Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor - who had been on the bench - stepped onto the field to throw a block.

Taylor likely thought the play was over and that Diggs was down by contact, and came onto the field to celebrate with his teammate. But when the referee didn't blow the whistle, he decided to just become a part of the play.

Taylor's block didn't really have an impact on the play. But his going onto the field should have resulted in some kind of penalty.

The Seahawks may have a reputation for having "The 12th Man" when they play at Lumen Field, but this is ridiculous.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the 12th Man couldn't save them from Josh Jacobs in overtime. The former Alabama running back scored an 86-yard touchdown in overtime to win the game and drop the Seahawks to 6-5 on the season.

As interesting as the moment was, it'd be best if that didn't happen again.

Darrell Taylor might even get a letter from the NFL for his actions there...