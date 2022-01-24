Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening.

The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

But did the referees miss a blatant penalty on the Chiefs on one of their game-leading touchdowns late in the fourth quarter?

It appears so.

The NFL has been cracking down on taunting penalties this season. However, they refused to call one on Tyreek Hill when he raced down the sideline for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Hill put up a peace sign toward the chasing defenders.

The NFL’s refs didn’t call it.

League has been hitting players with taunting fouls all year but apparently won't with the Tyreek Hill peace sign down the sideline. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2022

All the bullshit taunting flags thrown this year and they DON'T flag Tyreek for the peace sign? Like, again, I NEVER want taunting called, but how are you not calling that in this season? — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 24, 2022

How does Tyreek Hill never get called for taunting?? Literally the definition of taunting after every single catch haha — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) January 24, 2022

Either get rid of the rule or call it with consistency.

The refs didn’t flag Tyreek Hill’s peace sign. Growth. pic.twitter.com/bX45O8pFyw — Dave (@runbackdave) January 24, 2022

(Just get rid of the rule.)