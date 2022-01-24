The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on SundayKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening.

The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

But did the referees miss a blatant penalty on the Chiefs on one of their game-leading touchdowns late in the fourth quarter?

It appears so.

The NFL has been cracking down on taunting penalties this season. However, they refused to call one on Tyreek Hill when he raced down the sideline for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Hill put up a peace sign toward the chasing defenders.

The NFL’s refs didn’t call it.

Either get rid of the rule or call it with consistency.

(Just get rid of the rule.)

