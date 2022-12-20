Look: NFL Reporter Has Blunt Response To Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Over the weekend, a report from The Athletic emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know - but they don't teach the wide receivers.

"Aaron Rodgers expects his offense to know somewhere around 30 hand signals," Kalyn Kahler said. "Every Sat players are tested on them, but the tricky part is the signals aren't officially taught, there's no real record of them, & Rodgers often revives signal from yrs before."

The story went viral, so much so that Rodgers was asked about the report from Tuesday afternoon. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers called it the "dumbest" story of the year.

"That was by far the dumbest article of the season," Rodgers said.

Kahler didn't sit back and take the rebuttal from Rodgers, though. She made it clear all sources were on the record - something the hosts should have known before asking Rodgers about it.

".@PatMcAfeeShow all i have to say is all the sources were on the record. you could, you know, read it to find that out," she said in a tweet.

This probably isn't the last we'll hear about this story.