Look: NFL Running Back Reacts To Kim Kardashian Dating Odds

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Last week, the news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. It didn't take long for odds to come out on who'll be her next boyfriend.

Van Jones is at the top of the list at +800. Odds Shark has Davidson listed with the second best odds at +900.

One of the most interesting candidates on the list is Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans.

At first, people thought Odds Shark was referring to the Chris Evans who starred as Captain America in various films for Marvel Studios. But instead, they were referring to the second-year tailback from Michigan.

On Thursday afternoon, Evans reacted to this list from Odds Shark.

Check it out:

The Bengals' fan base is torn on this subject.

On one hand, Bengals fans are telling Evans to "shoot his shot." On the other hand, some fans are worried about the "Kardashian Curse."

As a rookie, Evans had 15 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 77 rushing yards

This fall could end up being a successful one for Evans, on and off the field.