Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning

Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game.

Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather that would've made Sunday's divisional round game one to remember:

Fans reacted to the snow globe in Cincy on social media.

"Could you imagine," a user said.

"I should be weathering this storm for the game right now," another replied.

"Wow. This would have been a really interesting game. Maybe it will be for the better it’s in Buffalo," tweeted Joey DeBerardino.

"The Football Gods are having a laugh. Every time we get a great snowfall somewhere we don’t get to watch anyone play a game in it."

The two AFC powers kick things off at 3 PM ET.