Look: NFL Stadium's Away Locker Room Setup Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A general view during a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Homefield advantage is a real thing in sports and it usually starts in the locker room.

After the Bengals came back from 17-3 down to get a huge road win against Tom Brady and the Bucs at Raymond-James Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati's social media team shared coach Zac Taylor's postgame speech in what looked like a repurposed sauna or dusty attic.

Needless to say the clip began to go viral.

"What’s up with that [locker room]!" a user tweeted.

"Are they on an actual pirate ship?" another fan asked.

"The visitor’s locker room literally looks like they’re in the hull of the ship," another laughed.

"Bucs visiting locker room literally a storage shed," another user cried.

"This has to be the worst quality visitor locker room in the NFL …"

"I love this team, and I love these coaches! And...does Tampa Bay put opposing teams in a barn?" a fan asked.

C'mon Bucs.