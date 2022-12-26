Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse.

After the final whistle blew, Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt was in tears as he walked off the field. It could be his final home game in the desert since he's a free agent after the season.

He finished Sunday night's game with six total tackles (five solo). For the season, he's racked up 33 total tackles (26 solo), 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

Watt can still bring it, even though he's 33. That said, he could decide to hang it up after a 12-year career. He also just had his first son with his wife back in October.

He'll likely be asked about his future after the season ends, but for now, his focus will be on helping the Cardinals win their final two games.