Look: NFL Star Didn't Want To Speak With Media After Loss

Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt attempt in Sunday's loss to his former team. And after the game, the veteran attempted to dodge questions from the media after the loss before being confronted by several reporters.

In video shared by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bernard asked press members why they wanted to talk to him now after not seeking his comments for most of the season. To which one reporter shot back, “What have you done for us to talk to you about all year?” and Laine saying, “You were injured all year!”

Bernard asked if he could just go see his family outside before begrudgingly answering reporters' questions and repeating, "It was all me."

Fans reacted to Bernard's awkward exchange with the media in the postgame locker room.

"Tom Brady had 3 turnovers and touches the ball every offensive play but let’s blame Gio," one user said. "Leave Gio alone."

"Giovani Bernard handled this like the ultimate professional," a FanSided writer replied. "Shout out to him."

"Something about the way they are full court pressing him is not sitting right with me. Gio is as solid as they come as a person," tweeted former teammate George Iloka.

"I think GB handled this with class. He didn’t lash out and he was honest — he wanted to get out the locker room and talk with his family. Stayed back and still took full accountability," commented Anthony Puccio.

Coach Todd Bowles also spoke on the play. Saying, “He missed the ball. Yeah, we needed one yard. We had it. We practiced it all week. We just didn’t handle the football.”