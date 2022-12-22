Look: NFL Star Not Happy With TJ Watt's Pro Bowl Selection

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the Pro Bowl teams were announced and with it a controversy started brewing.

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt made the Pro Bowl in the AFC this year. His Pro Bowl selection comes despite the fact that he's missed the majority of the season.

Watt has four sacks in seven total games this season, a fact that was not lost on Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson. In a tweet he later deleted, Jackson seemed to vent his frustration about not making the Pro Bowl after recently being placed on Injured Reserve.

Here's what Jackson said on Twitter.

“How somebody miss 6 games but still make pro bowl I miss two games so far but taken off ballot."

He's not wrong.

Watt wasn't even the most deserving player on his own team to get the Pro Bowl selection. Fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith is among the league leaders in sacks, but was left off the Pro Bowl roster.