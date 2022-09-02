Look: NFL Star Quarterback, Wife Go Viral During Serena Williams Match

Earlier this week, the sports world watched as Serena Williams extended her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit.

In a pack Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams received support from a plethora of A-list celebrities and athletes including Tiger Woods and other stars. Just two days later, Williams she was back on the court.

She took the court for tonight's match against Ajla Tomljanovic and there were plenty of stars in the building.

Two of the biggest were Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara.

The power couple stole the show.

Tiger Woods, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Zendaya - everyone wants a piece of Serena Williams in her final attempt at a major championship.