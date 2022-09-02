Skip to main content
Look: NFL Star Quarterback, Wife Go Viral During Serena Williams Match

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States is introduced prior to her Women's Singles Third Round match against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the sports world watched as Serena Williams extended her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit.

In a pack Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams received support from a plethora of A-list celebrities and athletes including Tiger Woods and other stars. Just two days later, Williams she was back on the court. 

She took the court for tonight's match against Ajla Tomljanovic and there were plenty of stars in the building.

Two of the biggest were Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara.

The power couple stole the show.

Tiger Woods, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Zendaya - everyone wants a piece of Serena Williams in her final attempt at a major championship.