Look: NFL Star Reacts To Tom Brady's Underwear Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady decided to celebrate his retirement with a new shirtless photo this morning that featured him wearing only his underwear. It certainly amused Tyreek Hill.

Taking to Twitter a short while ago, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver decided to have a little fun at Brady's expense. He joked that Brady has turned into Antonio Brown ever since he retired.

"Tom done retired and turned into AB," Hill wrote, adding a laughing emoji. It was a nod to Antonio Brown, who has taken some racy photos of himself since his self-imposed exile from the league.

Hill's tweet has gone viral with over 2.5 million views, 45,000 likes and 3,000 retweets in the past few hours.

This is hardly the first time that Brady or even his former teammates have taken some shirtless photos either. Brady did something similar last year back when he was married.

That hasn't stopped the comments from pouring in to have even more fun at his expense:

"If I had to see it so do you," one user replied.

"My bigger question is why does he looks like a Sims character?" wrote another.

"Tom out here thirst trippin..single as a Pringle head ahhh," a third wrote.

Now that he's retired, we probably won't see Brady looking quite as lean and fit as he was during his playing days. His body is probably going to get a very different look over the next couple of years.