Look: NFL Star Reacts To Viral 12-Year-Old Running Back

There's a mystery going on in the football world that fans - and NFL stars - can't truly believe.

Over the weekend, Jeremiah Johnson won 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. There's one potentially significant problem though...no one seems to believe he's 12.

In a photo posted to social media, the young running back is already sporting a mustache and he has a few tattoos on his right arm. Naturally, the football world was somewhat speculative to his actual age.

Add Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the list.

"If that 12 year old really 12 my son not playing football, these kids built different," Hill said.

Johnson isn't the first football player who is younger than his physical appearance would suggest. However, when a player has a mustache at 12 years old, there will be questions.

