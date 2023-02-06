Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo.

Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly.

"I had to fix my mask I promise. I would never do such a thing," Diggs tweeted.

It does appear that Diggs is fixing his mask but that won't stop everyone from thinking he's not telling the truth.

He probably could've chosen a better place to fix the mask, but he also likely didn't realize that the camera would cut to him.

It's a lesson learned heading into next season, especially if he plays in the Pro Bowl once again.

The NFC won this year's version of the Pro Bowl over the AFC, 33-27.