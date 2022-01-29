Look: NFL Star Wide Receiver Doesn’t Think Tom Brady Is Retiring

Despite countless reports that Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown is refusing to accept the news.

Brown argues that Brady’s “mind of an ultimate competitor” and passion for the game of football will see him return to field.

“I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football,” the 24-year-old wideout wrote on Twitter. “The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for ‘me’ is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again.

“When you accomplish so much over and over again and always seeking for the next accomplishment, I truly believe you can’t just walk away free from it with your own strength,” he added. “I believe the game has to remove you from it. Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back.”

When you accomplish so much over and over again and always seeking for the next accomplishment, I truly believe you can’t just walk away free from it with your own strength. I believe the game has to remove you from it. Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back

“my opinion” — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 29, 2022

Brown isn’t the only person questioning the reports of Brady’s retirement.

In response to the reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brady’s agent Don Yee released a statement indicating that these reports are not final.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee wrote. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reporter, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

NFL insider Michael Silver also reports that Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says Brady has not yet made an official decision on his retirement.

It seems as though we won’t have a clear answer until we hear the decision from Tom Brady himself.