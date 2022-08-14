Look: NFL Star's Message For Zendaya Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Zendaya has become one of the biggest superstars in media over the past few years and is eye of envy for countless people - even in the NFL.

So it should be no surprise that at least one NFL star is willing to openly thirst for the Spider-Man and Euphoria star. Over the weekend, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey took to Twitter and wrote "Y’all really be posting things on social media hoping a specific person sees it…"

When a fan responded and asked who Humphrey wanted to see read his tweet, he admitted (jokingly or not) that he wanted Zendaya to see it. He said he was hopeful that she would "leave Spider-Man (actor Tom Holland) for me."

Humphrey's tweet has gone viral with over 3,500 likes and several hundred retweets. But fans aren't exactly ready to see Zendaya leave Holland for Humphrey judging by the replies:

"Dude leave Tom Holland alone. If this ever happened you’d become the most hated man in the world," one fan replied with a laughing emoji.

"Bruh, the season bout to start. Get rejected some other time..." wrote another.

"U give up less then 500 yards this year I’ll hook u up with my sister..zendaya ain’t happening brother," a third fan wrote.

Ouch. Marlon Humphrey may be an NFL superstar, but the wider media world might be right to suggest he's a little out of his depth trying to court Zendaya.