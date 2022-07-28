Look: NFL Star's New "Harry Potter" Tattoo Is Going Viral

Mike Evans unveiled some new ink at Buccaneers training camp on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay wide receiver recently got a tattoo featuring characters from his favorite movie franchise. Harry Potter and Hermione Granger are now plastered on the back of the Pro Bowler's left calf.

The Buccaneers' posted a photo of Evans' tattoo on Instagram.

"Guess who?" the team wrote.

Evans' love for Harry Potter has been well-documented over the years.

This is at least his second Harry Potter-themed tattoo — adding to the "Deathly Hallows" symbol he already has inked on his elbow. In 2016, the four-time Pro Bowler had a wedding cake inspired by the wizard-themed franchise.

In 2020, he called the movie series the "greatest film franchise of all time."

Evans has logged more than 1,000 yards in each of his eight NFL seasons. He'll look to keep that streak alive as he enters Year 9 as the Buccaneer's WR1.