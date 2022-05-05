Look: NFL Star's Sister Calls Out Her Brother On Twitter

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

NFL stars aren't above getting embarrassed by family members on social media.

On Tuesday, Marlon Humphrey made the bold decision that it was time someone took babies down a peg. The Baltimore Ravens criticized infants for "fake crying."

His sister, actress Breona Humphrey, jumped in to tell everyone that Marlon was the biggest crier among the five siblings.

"Just so y’all know, Marlon cried the most out of all us siblings," she wrote. "THE MOST."

Marlon isn't afraid to take daring stands. He's also recently called weddings and Chick-fil-A overrated. Yet those hot takes pale in comparison to the worst of them all: "Breakfast just sucks."

Perhaps Breona can also remind Marlon of a time he enjoyed a wedding or ate some delicious pancakes or waffles.

When he's done mocking babies, Marlon Humphrey will prepare for his sixth season in Baltimore. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the final five games of the 2021 season after suffering a season-ending right pectoral muscle tear.