Look: NFL Star’s Tweet About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Tyrann Mathieu’s tweet about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been seen by virtually everyone on Tuesday morning.

Mathieu didn’t like how everyone called out the Patriots for their pick on Jones in this year’s NFL Draft and made sure to let everyone know.

Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

It was a bit of a rough start for Jones this season, but the patience has started to pay off with him. He’s gotten the Patriots to a 6-4 record as they’ve won four in a row after starting out 2-4.

Jones was sensational against the Browns on Sunday as the Patriots manhandled them, 45-7. He finished with 198 yards and three touchdown passes and only had four incompletions

During this four-game winning streak, Jones has 200+ yards through the air in each game with four combined touchdowns and two interceptions. For the season, he has 2,333 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Patriots are now squarely in a wild card spot and have the opportunity to run the table and win the AFC East by the end of the season.

Their next game will be against the struggling Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. After that, they’ll get a date with the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28.