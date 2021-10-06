Look: NFL Star’s Tweet About Urban Meyer Going Viral

We haven’t heard much from current NFL players about Urban Meyer, but one of the league’s biggest defensive stars weighed in today.

Meyer, of course, has faced major criticism all week from his eventful weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was seen getting danced on by a young woman – who is not his wife – at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer has since apologized – multiple times – as he attempts to win back the trust and respect of his organization.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer told reporters.

Not everyone is completely against Meyer, though.

Baltimore Ravens superstar defensive back Marlon Humphrey, who played collegiately at Alabama, tweeted on Wednesday night.

“Some people want Urban Meyer to fail so bad…” he tweeted.

Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler, had his message retweeted by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. The All-Pro wide receiver starred for Meyer at Ohio State.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also shown support for Meyer.

“I know most of the team feels this way: He’s still my head coach. I still respect him, regardless of what happens,” the rookie quarterback said. “Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out. So, yeah, we’re all good.”

The Jaguars will return to the field on Sunday, taking on the Titans.