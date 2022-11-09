Look: NFL Star's Voting Results Are Going Viral, But It's Fake

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The state of Florida had a number of high profile elections yesterday but one of them seemed to indicate that a current NFL star had a surprisingly high voter block. If only it weren't fake...

A screenshot of the U.S. Senate race in Florida highlighted by incumbent Marco Rubio against Democratic challenger Val Demings also included some third-party and independent candidates who received votes. At the bottom of the list was someone marked "Tua" who received over 17,000 votes - roughly 0.2-percent of the vote.

However, that screenshot was edited to hide that it was actually the votes received by independent candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen. Someone clearly hid the last few letters of Mr. Nguyen's name.

That didn't stop some fans who weren't aware of Nguyen's candidacy from getting fooled. Some of the replies to the screenshot are just amazing:

"Bro tell me this is fake.. I’m f-ing dyin," one user replied.

"This is the most amazing thing I’ve seen today. Florida lol," wrote another.

"floridians are suckers for a high EPA per drop back. you gotta hand it to them," a third joked.

"Tua getting 17k votes in Florida's election for Governor...." an Alabama fan wrote.

Unfortunately, neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Tuan Nguyen will be taking over as a U.S. Senator this year. Marco Rubio handily retained his seat and won't be up for re-election until 2028.