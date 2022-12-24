Look: NFL Team Could Have Trouble Getting Home After Game Today

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Treacherous weather around the country is impacting just about every NFL game that will be played today.

One of the colder games is being played in Chicago this afternoon where temperatures are dropping into the single digits. The Bears and Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with the cold and wind today.

However, that's just the beginning of the worries for the Bills. According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the team might have a tough time getting home tonight because the Buffalo airport is still closed.

"Buffalo’s airport is now scheduled to be closed until 11 am Monday, and so the Bills will have to work through their travel options to get home from Chicago during and after today’s game vs. the Bears," Schefter said.

That's not how a team wants to celebrate a potential win - or deal with after a tough loss.

We'll have the latest as it becomes available.