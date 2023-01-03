Look: NFL Team Deletes Controversial Ohio State Tweet

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after missing a field goal in the final seconds of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons appear to have walked back a controversial tweet aimed at the Ohio State Buckeyes and kicker Noah Ruggles.

After the Falcons beat the Cardinals thanks to the leg of Younghoe Koo, Atlanta's social media team immediately rattled off a tweet saying, "This is how you make a game-winning field goal at [Mercedes-Benz Stadium]," in reference to Ohio State's last-second loss to Georgia the night prior.

The Falcons' post received plenty of backlash from both fans and media members, considering Ruggles is just a college student and Koo is a Pro Bowl-level professional.

Not to mention Koo's kick was from 21-yards out, while Ruggles' was from 50 with way higher stakes.

That said, even with its deletion the tweet's damage was already done. With ESPN's Marty Smith perhaps saying it best: "Super weird flex to throw shade on a broken-hearted college kid—using a 21-yard FG to beat a 4-win team to move to 6 wins, no less, as fodder."