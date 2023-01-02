Look: NFL Team Getting Crushed For Shot At Ohio State Kicker

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons had no chill on Monday morning.

The team's official Twitter account through some shade at Ohio State Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles for not making a 50-yard kick at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night that would've sent them to the National Championship Game.

This is how you make a game-winning field goal at @MBStadium," the tweet read.

This was met with a lot of negative reactions, one of which came from ESPN's Marty Smith.

"Super weird flex to throw shade on a broken-hearted college kid—using a 21-yard FG to beat a 4-win team to move to 6 wins, no less, as fodder," Smith tweeted.

Smith makes a great point here. This is a much easier kick than the one Ruggles attempted and there's also not as much pressure because the Falcons were already eliminated from playoff content heading into this game.

If Ruggles had a chance to make this kick, there's a good chance he would've made it.

We'll have to see if this tweet stays up throughout the day.