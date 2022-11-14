Look: NFL Team Had 12 Players On Field During Critical Play

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills got away without a penalty being called on one of the biggest plays of the game on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills had 12 men on the field directly after Justin Jefferson made a great catch down at the two-yard line in overtime, per ESPN. On that play, the Bills stuffed Dalvin Cook for a three-yard loss.

Had the penalty been called, the Vikings would've had first and goal at the one-yard line, compared to second and goal from the five-yard line.

The Vikings would've been able to end the game right there, instead of kicking the field goal and allowing the Bills to possess the ball.

In the end, it all worked out as Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen on that ensuing drive, which secured the victory for the Vikings.

They're now 8-1 heading into next Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.