Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now.

On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of their players has any sort of game-affecting ailment.

The Giants are completely injury-free heading into Sunday's Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Their three starters who missed their Week 18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles - defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Adoree' Jackson and safey Xavier McKinnie - are all available.

That may be a credit to the Giants' decision to rest their starters against the Eagles. Having clinched the No. 6 playoff spot in Week 17, they were able to treat Week 18 as a bye for the starters and a tuneup for their other players.

But the New York Giants will need more than a clean bill of health to score the upset against the Vikings this weekend. It's only been a few weeks since the Vikings beat them 27-24 at home. They were able to keep it close because everyone on defense was on point.

The Giants are three-point underdogs in the game.

Will the Giants' clean bill of health have an impact on the game?