Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 8: A view outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on February 8, 2022 in Inglewood, CA before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium.

On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.

According to Vivid Seats' fan forecast, the visiting Raider fans are expected to outnumber the home fanbase 67% to 38%.

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Rams opened up their 2022 season with a home matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being the reigning World Champions, Stafford and his offense were forced to operate under a silent count to combat the visiting crowd noise.

Either recently-added QB Baker Mayfield or backup John Wolford will be forced to operate under these hostile home conditions on Thursday night.