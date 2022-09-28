Look: NFL Team's Practice Was Secretly Recorded Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sun Life Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on September 5, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sun Life Stadium ins in the middle of a two year renovation. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins had to leave Florida early this week due to Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, they practiced at Nippert Stadium.

Unfortunately, someone managed to record the Dolphins' practice session on Wednesday. Videos of their practice then surfaced on Twitter.

Obviously, the NFL won't be happy about this situation.

"Looks like someone was recording the entire Dolphins walk through and posting it to Twitter," Brett Kollmann tweeted. "NFL security is going to be massively pissed about this. They take this stuff seriously when a club is on the road."

The most interesting part about these videos is that Tua Tagovailoa is practicing. He suffered an injury last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The same can be said for left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Xavien Howard.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Dolphins game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.