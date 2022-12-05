Look: NFL Warns Teams About Significant Punishment

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The NFL has reportedly grown tired of players faking injuries in order to delay the game.

Per NBC's Pro Football Talk: "NFL sent memo to all teams on Friday regarding 'deliberate actions to delay the game' a/k/a fake injuries, per source. Punishment possible for teams, coaches, players. Suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks are possible."

Fans reacted to the league potentially cracking down on game delays on Twitter.

"Where was this energy when the Gian-... nvm," replied Cowboys writer Patrik Walker.

"NFL been watching the World Cup?" a user asked.

"Apparently the Cincy refs didn't get that memo."

"How you going to monitor this?" a fan asked.

"They watched the Eagles' games against the Colts and Packers," another commented.

"You will never be able to prove someone faked an injury."

"Bengals missed that email."

"Looking at you Jesse Bates," a fan said.

It's something that's been a part of football for decades. We'll see if it comes to an end in the near future.