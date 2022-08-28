Look: NFL World Amazed By Malik Willis' Throw Tonight

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 11: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans rolls out to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Titans rookie Malik Willis shined in Tennessee's preseason finale.

The third-round pick out of Liberty continued to show his improvement, keeping the offense on schedule and making some highlight plays in the process. One of which was this ridiculous throw past an oncoming pass rusher.

The NFL world was loving it.

"He should be a Steeler," one user replied.

"Not seeing/hearing a ton of Malik Willis slander tonight for some reason…" another said.

"Release Ryan [Tannehill] immediately," a Titans fan tweeted.

"QB1 Tannehill a goner by week 7," another fan commented.

"Malik Willis is gunna be good. Can’t believe he dropped so much in the draft…"

Willis also busted out for a 50-yard scramble in the Titans' 26-23 win.