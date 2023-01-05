Look: NFL World Believes Head Coach Might Leave For TV

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Last offseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay was linked to Amazon Prime Video. The network had interest in him as a game analyst.

McVay ultimately decided to return to Los Angeles for another season with the Rams.

Well, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, McVay might get another chance to leave the NFL for broadcasting. A few networks are "eyeing" him as a game or studio analyst for 2023.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes McVay regrets not leaving the Rams for Amazon last year.

Even though McVay passed up on a broadcasting gig last year, the NFL world is convinced he'll have plenty of opportunities in the future.

"Sean will have his choice of TV jobs literally the second he wants to stop coaching," one person said. "The regret would have been leaving his team right after winning the Super Bowl. There are way more 'what ifs' in that scenario. He’s 36 years old, TV isn’t going anywhere."

"Perhaps he does regret it, but I’ve worked with a lot of coaches on TV over the years and not a single one of them regretted not getting off the sideline faster. They’re all desperate to get back on one," another person wrote.

"This is how non competitive losers think. McVay took it on the chin, bet your ass he doesn’t lay down and crawl to broadcasting," one fan wrote.

It has been reported several times that McVay could retire earlier than fans expect.

Do you think McVay will leave the Rams this upcoming offseason?