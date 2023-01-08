Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a coach's headset on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head.

Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City has just been toying with them at times.

Here's some of what Raider Nation had to say about it on Twitter:

"Josh McDaniels should be fired," one user said. "No excuses."

"Lol really don't understand how Josh McDaniels ain't fired after this season," another commented.

"Dropping Jarrett Stidham back on a 3rd and 27 with 17 seconds left and no [timeouts] on our own 30 results in a strip sack and a hurt quarterback. I want Josh McDaniels fired out of a cannon," another fan tweeted.

"I'm sorry, Josh McDaniels should be fired. Dude is ass. Raiders are undisciplined, zero creativity in offense. Team is way [too] talented to be this bad."

Another tough year to cheer on the silver and black.